POLICE have been out in force in York city centre.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

The force joined Cheshire Police and British Transport Police officers in Fossgate and Colliergate.

Police in Fossgate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesman said: "Specialist Project Servator officers continue to deploy across our county. North Yorkshire Police work with many partners."

"Thank you to the members of the public that spent time talking to our officers.

"If you see us out, please come and say hello."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.