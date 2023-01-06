POLICE investigating a bike theft arrested a man after finding what they believe is £20,000 of cocaine at an address in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police officers investigating the theft of a bicycle attended an address on St George's Avenue in Bridlington on Wednesday (January 4).

While there they found around twenty thousand pounds worth of what is thought to be cocaine and arrested four people within the address on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Investigating officer DC Palmer, said: “30-year-old Michael Severn of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been detained and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday, January 6.

“The other three men arrested have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area can call us on our non-emergency number 101 to report their concerns. We investigate all reports and information provided and act on intelligence provided.”