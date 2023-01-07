THESE are the cheapest houses for sale in York that have been newly listed on Rightmove in 2023 - so far.

Rightmove said there was a 20 per cent increase in views of homes for sale on its website during Christmas week.

York was among the most popular locations searched on the website, and house prices in the city increased by 17 per cent in 2022.

All of the houses for sale in York newly listed on Rightmove in 2023 (excluding apartments) are priced at £200,000 or above.

These four, all under £250,000, were the cheapest.

Broadstone Way exterior (Image: William H Brown via Rightmove)

Broadstone Way

The cheapest house to go up for sale in York in the new year is this two-bed semi detached house in Rawcliffe, which is listed for £200,000, and is for sale via auction.

The property has one bathroom, room for multiple vehicles on the driveway, and two gardens at the front and back.

The home is also a short distance to Clifton Moor shopping park.

Estate agents say this home is attractive for first time buyers and those looking to downsize.

Poplar Way exterior (Image: Ashtons via Rightmove)

Poplar Street

This end-of-terrace home in Holgate is the second cheapest at £225,000.

It has some of its original features, including a Victorian cast iron fireplace in the living room and picture rails.

It has two double bedrooms, is walking distance to the city centre, and has no onward chain.

A decked courtyard is at the back of the home with outdoor storage.

Poplar street's courtyard (Image: Ashtons via Rightmove)

Hambleton Way

This semi detached bungalow in Huntington is priced at £230,000 and has no onward chain.

The home would need redecorating to suit modern, contemporary tastes, however it has two bedrooms, gardens at front and back, a conservatory and one bathroom.

Hambleton Way exterior (Image: Hunters via Rightmove)

Danebury Drive exterior (Image: Reeds Rains via Rightmove)

Danebury Drive

The most expensive property out of the four cheapest houses, at £240,000, offers a renovation project with no onward chain.

Estate agents say this Acomb property is in need of some construction work - a driveway and a dropped curb.

The interior, which has three bedrooms and one bathroom, needs to be decorated including the walls needing to be plastered.

Interior of Danebury Drive (Image: Reeds Rains via Rightmove)