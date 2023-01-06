THERE will be a jobs fair at Acomb Parish Hall from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday January 18.

The fair, organised by City of York Council, York Learning and the Job Centre, will give people a chance to meet employers face-to-face, as well as to get advice on retraining, or improving skills and qualifications.

Exhibitors at the fair will be recruiting both for local jobs in Acomb, and jobs in the wider York area.

Welcoming the return of the fair to Acomb, ward councillor Andrew Waller said: “The jobs fair is important in supporting local employers to recruit new staff, and enabling local residents to see what opportunities are out there.

“And it’s not just about jobs – information on training and gaining new skills will also be available.”

The local police community team and Westfield ward councillors, meanwhile, will be holding a drop-in event at Acomb Explore Library from 10am to 1pm on Saturday January 14.

People will be able to get advice on home security and other issues, and find out how to sign up to the police’s community messaging system.