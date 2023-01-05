EMERGENCY services were on the scene today (January 5) at a crash in a village near Scarborough.
Firefighters attended the single vehicle crash on Helwath Road, Harwood Dale, at 1.45pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews assisted ambulance personnel to remove casualty from vehicle and then made the vehicle safe.”
