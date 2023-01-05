FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene this morning (January 5) after a horse had become trapped in floodwater in a North Yorkshire village.
Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster attended to the incident at 8am on York Road, in Kirk Hammerton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews attached a general-purpose line and dragged the horse to safety.
“The horse was then covered with a blanket to keep warm.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article