FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene this morning (January 5) after a horse had become trapped in floodwater in a North Yorkshire village.

Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster attended to the incident at 8am on York Road, in Kirk Hammerton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews attached a general-purpose line and dragged the horse to safety.

“The horse was then covered with a blanket to keep warm.”