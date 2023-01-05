An iconic York business is to close by the end of the month.

Bowler and Betty in Fossgate originally started as Bowler in 2007 selling a mix of true vintage and reproduction style clothing.

After Donna Blake bought the business in 2017, she was joined by daughter Nicole and the business rebranded as Bowler and Betty to reflect that it stocked both mens and womens reproduction fashion, which was increasingly sought in preference to vintage clothes.

The pair previously lived in Doncaster, where Donna was an accountant. Nicole had previously worked as an intern for the Manchester-based fashion brand Missguided after studying for a degree.

Donna says the business has now come to the end of its lease and with the years since the pandemic being tough, it was time to change direction, especially as economic forecasts remain bleak.

The pair will carry on Bowler and Betty as an online retailer, but there is also the new online business Lilith and Selene, selling ladies fine jewelery.

This was started as a passion project during the lockdowns but has grown enough to demand their full attention.

Nicole says the pair had hoped to make their own clothes too and open a second store in Lincoln but the lockdowns stopped those plans.

Whilst on furlough, Nicole looked at ways to expand the business and using her passion for jewellery, came up with Lilith and Serene.

Gaining samples from various suppliers, Nicole then put a business plan together and presented it to Donna, who decided to “join in the fun of sourcing suppliers and creating new designs.”

Nicole said: “Donna has also had a number of other business in the past before she took over Bowler and Betty so I was really happy for her to help me with Lilith and Selene as she has a lot of business experience.”

Post-pandemic, however, footfall in Fossgate reduced “dramatically” in 2021 and 2022.

Nicole continued: “We have days where we are stood in the shop for hours on end where no

customers even came in. We reduced our hours from 10.30am - 5.30pm to 11am - 40pm to avoid us having to stand around for hours when we weren't needed. This worked initially, and more people showed up to shop with us during our opening times.

“However since the cost of living crisis began, people started shopping less and less. We had the same amount of footfall as before, but less money coming through the till.”

She added: “Sadly, people tend to take advantage of the fantastical look of the shop and treat us like a tourist attraction - it's just not sustainable. Our last day open will be Saturday 28th January.”

Bowler and Betty can be found online at: www.bowlerandbetty.com

Lilith and Selene is at: www.lilithandselene.com