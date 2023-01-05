A SCHEME to support people struggling to buy essential items amid the cost-of-living crisis will launch in North Yorkshire this week.

The third phase of the Household Support Fund is being rolled out to more than 23,000 people who are eligible, with North Yorkshire County Council working in partnership with borough and district councils.

It will provide a one-off payment in supermarket e-vouchers to help those most in need to pay for food and other essentials.

The scheme was initially set up by the Department for Work and Pensions and funding is allocated to councils, which then distribute the money in a way that meets the needs of their local communities.

People who are eligible will receive a letter between now and January 16 – and have until February 15 to claim their voucher.

READ NEXT: North Yorkshire in the top three areas for primary school places 2023-24

The main groups of people who will get the payments are those who received housing benefit or between, August 26 and September 25, but who did not qualify for the second cost of living payment for people on low-income benefits or tax credits - they will receive a single e-voucher for £325.

And residents who were getting the maximum discount to pay their council tax bill through the means-tested Council Tax Reduction Scheme, as of November 30 - they will receive a single e-voucher for £85.