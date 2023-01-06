AN EX-SAILOR used Instagram and Telegram to distribute indecent videos and pictures of children, York Crown Court heard.

Police found images of a baby and children as young as four when they raided Michael Scott Bagley’s home, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

Three videos he had put online had been in the most serious category of images of children being abused.

Police also found evidence he had been searching for images of incest and other illegal sexual material.

Bagley told police that although he was interested in the sexual images it was only “fantasy”.

Judge Simon Hickey told the court that Bagley had had a sexual chat online on the Telegram app in “revolting and graphic detail” with a man who had gone to Thailand where he had paid to rape a 12-year-old girl.

Bagley’s barrister Alex Leach KC said: “This defendant had become isolated and submerged in the dark portion of the internet.”

But since his arrest, he had realised he had to change and had done a course with a sex offender rehabilitation organisation.

Probation officers had assessed him in a pre-sentence report as a low risk of reoffending.

Bagley, 68, formerly of Gristhorpe near Filey, and now of Juniper Way, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to three charges of distributing indecent images of children, three charges of possessing indecent images of children, and one each of having prohibited images of children and having extreme pornography.

He was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does not reoffend and does 40 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order controlling his use of the internet and put on the sex offenders’ register, both for 10 years.

Ms Morrison said police raided Bagley’s Gristhorpe home on November 11, 2020. On a laptop and two hard drives, they found 11 sexual videos and 1,666 sexual pictures of children, including seven videos and 64 pictures of the worst category, three videos and 120 pictures of the middle category and one video and 1,482 pictures of the least serious category.

They also found 13 prohibited images of children and 15 images of extreme pornography.

By analysing the equipment, they found that Bagley had put 55 sexual images of children on Telegram and Instagram. They were three videos and four pictures of the worst category, four pictures of the middle category and 17 of the least serious category.

Mr Leach said Bagley had had to wait more than two years to learn his punishment, but had not waited until then to start to rehabilitate himself. He had been in the Merchant Navy and had done good work for charity. He had never been in trouble with the law before.