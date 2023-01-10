MORE than 200 people have applied to take part in this year’s epic York community play - a retelling of King Henry VIII’s visit to York in 1541 based on CJ Sansom’s best-selling novel Sovereign.

A call went out late last year for local people who wanted to take part as actors and backstage staff. And a spokesman for York Theatre Royal said that by the time the deadline had passed, more than 200 people had applied. The first casting workshops will take place next month.

The play - which will be performed outdoor this summer at King’s Manor where Henry stayed when he visited almost 500 years ago - will be the follow-up to last year’s The Coppergate Woman, although ‘on a larger scale’.

CJ Sansom published Sovereign - part of his bestselling series of historical murder mystery novels featuring lawyer Matthew Shardlake - in 2007.

It tells the story of Henry’s ‘progress to the north’ in 1541 to cow rebellious northerners who had plotted against him. On the outskirts of York at Fulford Cross terrified city fathers met him and abased themselves, begging forgiveness.

There’s an extraordinary description of the bloated Henry taking a new oath of allegiance from the cowed city elders on the site of what is now an Aldi store.

In 2009, when the book was adopted as York’s Big City Read, Mr Sansom gave an interview to The Press in which he described Henry as a ‘psychopath’.

“He was a murderous man, even by the standards of his time,” Mr Sansom said. “He accrued all the power to himself, including taking over as head of the church. He’s been called the English Stalin: a vicious brute.”

York at the time of Henry’s visit was a desolate place, the author added. “York had been the religious centre of the north of England, with St Mary’s Abbey, the Minster, and lots of monasteries.

“Between 1536 and 1541, Henry dissolved the monasteries. Monks were thrown on the street, lead taken off the roofs, the buildings left to rot. The landscape was devastated.”

Henry set up court in King’s Manor, with up to 1,500 soldiers in tow. “There was a walled enclosure, perfect for the king’s safety,” Mr Sansom said

It is here that much of the action of the novel is set. Lawyer Matthew Shardlake comes to York to ensure the welfare of a prisoner suspected of conspiracy against the king.

But the murder of a glazier and the discovery of a cache of secret documents plunge him into danger.

Sovereign has been adapted by playwright Mike Kenny. Co-director Juliet Forster said: “We are so excited to stage Mike’s brilliant adaptation... against the spectacular backdrop of the grounds of King’s Manor where Henry VIII actually visited.”

The show will be performed by a community cast of about 100 - led by two professional actors - from July 15-30.

Tickets are available on 01904 623568, in person from the Theatre Royal box office or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/sovereign/