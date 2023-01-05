Tesco has issued a food recall over a product which may contain small pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat.

The supermarket is urging customers not to eat Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli.

The batch affected by the recall is the 250g packet with a best-before date of January 12, 2023.

The recall notice from Tesco says: “We have been made aware that one date code of Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli may contain small pieces of metal.

“Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."

4 January: @Tesco recalls Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/7rSvq8kz5J pic.twitter.com/XAZmWNXN2S — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 4, 2023

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.