A WELL-KNOWN York law firm has taken on a highly experienced solicitor who has worked with West and North Yorkshire Police Federations.

Lawyer Lynsey Bashforth has joined York-based Roche Legal and will continue her legal work, including helping the West and North Yorkshire Police Federations.

Lynsey will be working with the firm’s new and existing clients alongside launching a new series of clinics and presentations for police officers in 2023 and has been helping federation members arrange their Wills for a decade. Lynsey believes it is vital to address the estimated 30 million people in the UK who do not have a Will.

Rachel Roche, owner and founder of Roche Legal, is delighted to be adding Lynsey’s skills set to Roche Legal and said: “We are thrilled Lynsey’s experience and professionalism will be enhancing our outstanding team at Roche Legal and she will be an important part of our exciting plans moving forward.”

Lynsey is relishing the challenge of joining Roche Legal and is excited about utilising the company’s cutting edge technology which has been specifically developed to help make the legal process as user friendly as possible.

Lynsey said: “I became a solicitor in 2006 and was originally based in Pontefract where I set my own law practice up in 2013. Rachel and I met at the sole practitioners’ group, supported each other, and built a great friendship. We always thought at some point I would be working alongside her, and our shared experiences will be important moving forward at Roche Legal.

“Organising your affairs is not morbid, it is about protecting your family. The whole process when you lose someone is always going to be difficult, but if you are following their Will, you can have confidence that you are putting in place their wishes. If there is no will (intestate) then you do not know exactly what their wishes are. With a Will it is their voice saying what they want to happen when they’re no longer here.

“We also offer a Powers of Attorney facility to ensure that if you become poorly or unable to manage your affairs for any reason (e.g., Alzheimer’s or Dementia), the person or people you have nominated can step in for you, rather than leaving it to chance. We also offer a digital appointment service as part of the forward thinking and new technology that is at the heart of Roche Legal.”