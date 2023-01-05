A popular York pub has received planning approval for an outdoor bar and pizza bar.

City of York Council has approved plans from the Ossett Brewery concerning the Fox Inn on Holgate Road.

A report by council planning staff said the proposed structures “are relatively modest in size and set to the rear of the site, away from the Conservation area.

The pub, it continued, was purpose built, is a listed building, but the structure would “not impact on the setting of the Conservation Area and listed building.”

However, council planners stressed the approval for this did not include a proposed marquee that was shown on the approved plan, or an extended roof over the existing porch/ smoking shelter.

A letter of approval confirmed: “The marquee, by reason of its large scale, siting and materials, will have a detrimental impact on the setting of the Grade II listed The Fox Inn and is therefore not considered acceptable.”

As the Press recently reported, council planners refused the pub approval for an 84m2 marquee to be erected over three summers due to its ‘cheap’ appearance.