A SERIAL hotel conman and burglar has been jailed – just days after North Yorkshire Police asked the public to help find him.

Parmpareet Singh-Pooni, 52, raided an office at the Dean Court Hotel in Duncombe Place central York, on December 17.

On December 30, police issued his picture, hoping the public would identify him and tell them where he was.

Singh-Pooni was arrested shortly afterwards.

By then, he had conned another York hotel out of more than £400. Earlier he had scammed a Harrogate hotel – twice – by a similar con.

Parmpareet Singh-Pooni, 52, of no fixed address, appeared before the first 2023 sitting of York Magistrates Court and was jailed for 20 weeks.

He was also ordered to repay the three hotels in full – a total of £1,675.97.

Dean Court Hotel, York

He pleaded guilty to burgling the Dean Court Hotel by going into the office behind its reception desk and stealing £140.

He also admitted fraud by false representation at the Malmaison Hotel in Rougier Street by giving a false name and getting food and drink worth £425.29 without paying for it between December 27 and New Year’s Eve.

Malmaison Hotel

He admitted two charges of obtaining services by deception at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Harrogate

Between November 3 and November 6, he had got food and drink worth £846.81 without paying using a false name and between November 23 and 24 he had got food and drink £236.87 without paying under the same false name.