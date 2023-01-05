A WOMAN has been hit in the head with a bottle at a North Yorkshire nightclub.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Club Amadeus in Northallerton at 2.30am on Tuesday (December 27).

READ MORE: Major race set to take place in York - call for runners

A police spokesman said: "A bottle was thrown into a crowd on the dance floor. The bottle hit a woman on the head which has caused an injury.

"The officers investigating the incident are appealing for information which will help them identify the offender who threw the bottle and the full circumstances around the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason."

READ MORE: 'I am going to be tested to my limit' - Bethan's marathon year

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220229579.