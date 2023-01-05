PEOPLE are invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to a major race taking place in York later this year.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is returning to the city this year and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year, around 32,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

York Race for Life is set to take place in July this year (Image: Race for Life)

The Race for Life events take place at The Knavesmire, York Racecourse, on Sunday, July 2 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across York to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

Click here to enter.