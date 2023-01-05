WWE has announced it will host its Money in the Bank premium live event in London this year.

It is set to be the first major live event held in London in more than two decades, and will be a follow up to the successful Clash at the Castle event held in Cardiff last year.

Money in the Bank 2023 will take place at the O2 in London on July 1.

Dan Ventrelle, EVP of Talent at WWE, said: “The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money in the Bank.

BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB



👉 https://t.co/mI2GIizPIq pic.twitter.com/EmyZNesfWV — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2023

“We are excited to bring one of our Big 5 events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1.”

Christian D’Acuna, senior programming director at the O2, added: “We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money in the Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest superstars.”

Clast at the Castle, held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in September, was the first major show to be held in the UK since 1992 and broke numerous records including becoming the most-watched international event in WWE history.