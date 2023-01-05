THE year ahead is going to be incredibly active for one North Yorkshire businesswoman who plans to run a marathon every month.

Bethan Pritchard, who owns Bethan Sian beauty salon in the heart of Malton, is embarking on the challenge of her life for charity.

Thirty-year-old Bethan will be running 12 marathons in 12 months across the UK next year to raise money for two charities very close to her heart.

Bethan Pritchard, who runs Bethan Sian beauty salon in the heart of Malton, is embarking on the challenge of her life for charity (Image: UGC)

The first six marathons will be in aid of Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity that helps the many people that are living through the pain of dealing with losing a baby.

Tommy’s is working to make the UK the safest place in the world to give birth, by carrying out research into baby loss and the unexplored reasons behind it, as well as offering support and an understanding ear to whoever needs it.

Bethan, who also owns a beauty salon in Scarborough, will run her first marathon in January 15 in Skipton. Altogether she hopes to raise £8,000.

She is being sponsored by Sean and Sue Harrison, her good friends who run the flourishing Malton Enterprise Park in York Road.

Bethan said: “I have undertaken a number of challenges for charity before, but this is my biggest yet. I haven’t heard of anyone running a marathon a month consecutively for a year, so I think I’m breaking new ground, which is daunting but also exhilarating.

“There’s no doubt that it is going to be hugely demanding, but I am heartened by the generous support from Sean and Sue, which will pay for all my travelling and accommodation costs across the county, and by the donations I have already received on my Just Giving page.

"I am going to be tested to my limit, both physically and mentally. I have put a strict regime into place, which will mean making sacrifices so that I can prepare my body. I’m not going into this lightly, and I want to raise as much money as possible to support others facing their own challenges. The difference is, I’ve chosen to take this challenge on – for many people, challenges don’t come by choice.”

In 2016 Bethan experienced a traumatic miscarriage and subsequently fell into a deep depression.

She said: “At the time, I was young and couldn’t really understand what had happened — but I knew I felt pain, and a sense of failure. I didn’t take time to grieve, and I found the whole situation very hard to deal with. Despite having a great family and friends, some people just didn’t know what to say or couldn’t relate.

“Which, of course, wasn’t their fault, but as the years have gone by and I’ve had the time to reflect — and been in touch with so many women it has also happened to — I realise that there isn’t enough support or awareness for something that is much more common than most people realise.

“I have a number of friends and clients who have had miscarriages, so each of my first six marathons will be run in the memory of a little baby who has been lost. This will spur me on.”

Sue Harrison said “We were more than happy to sponsor Bethan in her amazing charity challenge. Apart from the fact that she is a good friend, this is a cause very close to my heart. We wish her the very best of luck and trust that our support will enable her to concentrate on the marathons themselves, rather than on any external pressures.”

Bethan’s challenge begins in Skipton in January and she will complete a full marathon, 26.2 miles, every month after that. Some will be at famous locations, at organised events including the London Marathon, while others will be just her, her running shoes and the road ahead.

She said: “I'm not sure which will be harder yet, but I'll find out soon enough. I hope you’ll support me in raising money for this important cause, whether by donating directly or cheering me on at the finish line or, even better, both.”

The second six marathons will be run in aid of Ryedale Special Families, a charity which supports families who have children and young adults with disabilities, illness and additional needs, throughout the Ryedale district of North Yorkshire.

Bethan’s social media channels are @bethansianmalton (Instagram) and Bethan Sian, Malton (Facebook) To support Bethan please visit her Just Giving Page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bethansianpritchard