A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has reopened after emergency services worked in the area following an incident.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of an incident on the A64 near to Tadcaster earlier today (January 5).
Officers have now confirmed the road has reopened in both directions.
A force spokesperson said: "The A64 is now open in both directions.
"Thank you for your patience while we dealt with the incident."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article