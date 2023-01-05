A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed as emergency services are on the scene following an incident in the area.
North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene of an incident on the A64 near to Tadcaster.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Traffic is stopped and the eastbound carriageway has been closed to allow emergency service to access the incident.
"Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes."
