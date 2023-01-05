The sighting of the walrus at Scarborough is a unique event but also an important wake-up call for all of us.
Their Arctic homeland has been slowly eroded by climate change.
Our walrus has every right to exist and by staring us in the face at Scarborough begs us to respect that right to live alongside our species in peace and harmony.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
