Army paramedics Conservative governments can be relied upon to call on the Army for assistance at times of significant civilian need - the current crisis affecting the NHS and its ambulance logjam is an object case.

What is in question is whether the Army is fit for purpose in this respect.

An Army source tells me that its drivers are no more authorised to drive, deploying blues-and-twos, than any civilian van driver.

This week, when visiting York Hospital, the scene was shocking, like living hell: in excess of two dozen patients on beds in two corridors, waiting to be triaged, long before being provided access to beds in wards.

Most were brought in by ambulance, leaving crews obliged to care for patients while they waited and the ambulance service under immense pressure.

I am not in a position to determine the scope of resources currently available to local ambulance services, but if their paramedics are obliged to stay with patients until these are formally accepted into a hospital, then surely there needs to be a pool of ambulance staff based at the hospital?

One of these could then go out in an ambulance with its driver, putting it promptly back in service, while the attending paramedic was tied up.

If, in reality, the ambulance service does not have access to additional personnel, then this is potentially an area where trained armed forces medical staff could help.

Nick Blitz, Wilkinsons Court, Easingwold