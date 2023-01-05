A MAN has been trapped after the HGV he was in crashed in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out along with police and ambulance workers at about 11.19pm last night (January 4) to the A169 at Eller Beck Bridge near Goathland, Whitby.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Whitby, Robin Hoods Bay, Malton and Fylingdales responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in which a HGV had left the road leaving one person trapped in the vehicle."

"Crews assisted ambulance crews in providing first aid care to the casualty.

"Crews extricated the man from the vehicle using air bags and hydraulic cutting equipment before handing him into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital."