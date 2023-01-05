BIKE thieves have struck in York.

North Yorkshire Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a distinctive cycle that was stolen from York just before Christmas.

The bike, which is a purple and turquoise, 2016, Avail Advanced Pro Racer road bike, was stolen from outside of Lidl, James Street, at about 1.45pm on December 18.



It has a serial number underneath the bike frame - F/N GK5M941 and has purple taping around the handlebars.



A police spokesman said: "If you see the stolen bike, are offered it for sale, or know where it is now, please email Megan.Elliott@northyorkshire.co.uk.



"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Elliott 316."



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220223212.