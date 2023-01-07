AFTER the excess and excitement of Christmas and New Year sometimes all you want is to get away from it all.

These seven photos from our Press Camera Club members capture just that mood.

From enjoying some Christmas cake (with cheese, of course) in Ullswater to taking in the reflections of the flooded Ouse in York, our photographers have been out and about, clearing out the cobwebs as the New Year begins.

Sue Gabbatiss snapped an amazing view in the Lakes at Ullswater - positioning a piece of Christmas cake and cheese in front of the photo to remind us of the time of year.

Closer to home, Barney Sharratt caught reflections in the overflow from the Ouse in York on what was a spectacular, sunny and blue-skied day.

Sandsend by Andrew Briggs

Andrew Briggs headed to the coast, bringing us stunning shots of Whitby Abbey and the sea at Sandsend.

Sophie Moore shared her photo 'Adventures ahead at York railway station' showing two young trainspotters. Wonder where they were going?

Niall Scarbro captured a magnificent sunset from a windy Linton on Ouse - a match for Brian Hughes's dazzling photo of the sky in a blaze of gold and orange.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.