YORK'S council tenants are facing a seven per cent hike in their rents - costing them an average of just over £5 a week.

A City of York Council report says that in order to support tenants in the greatest financial difficulty, it is recommended that a one-off hardship fund of £100,000 is created.

It also says that 68 per cent of people living in York’s council properties are on housing benefit or universal credit housing support, which means that any rent increase will be covered by benefits.

"Officers will continue to work with tenants who are struggling to help manage their rental payments, maximise benefit entitlement and draw on the Hardship Fund for additional support where needed," says the report to a decision session for the executive member for finance, Cllr Nigel Ayre, next Thursday.

It says the increase is the maximum permitted under a cap set by the Chancellor in the autumn statement and, while 'significant,' it is lower than a Consumer Prices Index plus one per cent formula, which would otherwise be the maximum rent increase.

It also says the impact of balancing the budget through reducing services such as repairs and tenant support is considered 'too severe.'

The report by Chief Finance Officer Debbie Mitchell adds that the estimated average increase in weekly rent is £5.87, from £84.02 this year to £89.89 in 2023/24.

Meanwhile, the report also proposes a series of increases in fees and charges imposed by the council.

Parking charges are set to rise by 30 pence per hour at most locations across the city, and the evening charge for non-residents is set to increase by £1, with the inflationary increases anticipated to create additional income for the council.

There will also be additional income from an inflationary fee increase for bereavement and registrar's services, and from inflationary increases in fees and charges across waste services.

The report also recommends a review of Respark and Season Tickets to target low emission discounts at the least polluting vehicles.

"This will lead to fewer vehicle owners being eligible for the discounted rate," says the report.

There will also be a review with Children's Services on how the council 'gets people to services,' with the aim of reducing reliance on taxis and increasing independent travel.

The report says the increases come as the council is facing 'unforeseen' financial pressures and increased demand for its services.

"Since the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the more recent Cost of Living crisis, the council is experiencing inflationary increases in contracts, supplies, energy, fuel and other services," it says.

As reported previously by The Press, the report is recommending a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax.