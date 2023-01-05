A former York city councillor has described the situation in York Hospital's emergency department as being like a 'living hell'.

Nick Blitz went into the hospital on Monday evening to visit a friend in intensive care.

As he came out, he walked along corridors beside the hospital's nearby emergency department.

"The scene was shocking," he said. "Like living hell - in excess of two dozen patients on beds in two corridors, waiting to be triaged, before provided access to beds in wards."

As The Press reported on Tuesday, the hospital is experiencing what a spokeswoman described as the 'worst pressures on emergency services in our history' after being hit by a combination of Covid cases, flu cases, staff absence and bed blocking.

Earlier this week there were 110 patients in York Hospital who had tested positive for Covid, 18 flu patients - and 78 patients who remained in hospital despite being fit for discharge because there was nowhere appropriate for them to go.

The hospital trust's website warned that patients with non-urgent issues faced ‘very long waits’ at the emergency department as life-threatening cases were prioritised.

Mr Blitz, who now lives in Easingwold, said that almost all of the patients on beds in corridors that he saw were elderly - and many had at least one, or sometimes two, ambulance paramedics with them.

This meant that ambulances were backing up and could not be used - placing further pressure on emergency services and causing delays for people who dialled 999, he said.

Mr Blitz stressed he did not blame hospital or ambulance staff who were struggling to cope with a combination of Covid, seasonal illnesses and staff shortages.

But he did question why two ambulance paramedics needed to stay with a single patient until they could be formally admitted into hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that it had been 'experiencing significant operational pressures for a prolonged period'.

"This has been exacerbated by lengthy handovers at many hospitals and means that often our crews need to wait with patients on ambulance stretchers to hand them over to hospital colleagues," the spokesperson said.

“Where we can, and it is safe to do so, we will arrange for ambulance clinicians or clinical managers to look after a group of patients at a hospital prior to handover, so that less ambulance crews are tied up and unable to respond to further emergencies.”

A York Hospitals Trust spokeswoman said: "We have been under sustained pressure for several weeks which has escalated over the double bank holiday period, resulting in (Tuesday) January 3 being one of the busiest our two acute hospitals (York and Scarborough) have ever seen.

"We have high numbers of patients in our emergency departments awaiting admission, and we are simply not discharging patients in high enough numbers.

“We are taking a series of actions and reviewing planned activity this week to identify where we can redirect staff and/or create additional acute capacity."