Bear is a 16-month-old Staffy who was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home at Landing Lane by a local dog warden.

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'great little lad' who has proven to be a 'very friendly, happy and loving dog'.

They say he is an 'extremely active boy' who will need equally active adopters to take him out on 'all the long and interesting walks he craves'.

A member of staff at the animal home said; "Bear loves to be out and about saying hello to just about everyone he meets.

"He loves nothing more than lots of attention, making the most of every stroke he gets.

"Bear is pretty sociable around other dogs although can get a bit too playful for some so care must be taken he does not over do it.

"We will be looking for adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods as he has not been taught it is OK to be left."

Staff at the animal home say Bear will need some help from the RSPCA behaviourist when he does go to his new home as he can become quite excitable quite quickly.

"He is an intelligent dog and very eager to learn so he will need adopters who are keen to do some training with him," the staff member said.

"He loves to keep busy so this will suit him down to the ground. Bear will make someone a really fabulous family pet."

Bear will need to be the only dog in an adult-only home.

To find out more about Bear, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.