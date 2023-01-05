A POPULAR fast food restaurant has moved to a prime site in York - and plans to also open for breakfast.

Mexicano - which used to be on Skeldergate in York - has moved to Blake Street, opposite burger chain McDonald's.

It offers customers a chance to build their own taco or burrito - using fresh ingredients from the chilled buffet counter. It also hopes to start selling breakfast items too.

Cliter Amaral - co-owner of Mexicano and our Trader of the Week

Co-owner Cliter Amaral said: "People do 'build your own' in Leeds - but no one is doing it in York.

"We offer fast food - we can make a burrito in four minutes - we can compete with McDonald's!"

Mexicano customers can chose to build their own meal at Mexicano, picking from options including burrito, tacos, quesadilla and nachos. They select which meat they want from chicken, pork and beef, or roasted vegetables, and top with the likes of salad, guacamole and cheese sauce, as well as a choice of four salsa sauces.

Prices start at £4.95 for a sandwich. Tacos and burritos range from £6.95 to £7.95, with extra charges for toppings.

Mexicano in Blake Street

Cliter explained: "Everybody thinks Mexican food is spicy, but we don't make our food spicy. You add the spice through the salsa - or sauce - we have four to chose from, going from mild to spicy. You can also add jalapenos for extra heat!"

And he said there was a gap in the market for Mexican food ever since the popular restaurant Fiesta Mehicana (later Fiesta Latina) in Clifford Street closed in 2018. It had been a staple of the York food scene for many years.

Cliter, who hails from Brazil and is a dad of one, has lived in York for 20 years. He spent ten years working at the Living Room - now the Tank and Paddle - in Bridge Street, before opening his own place in Skeldergate.

Tasty tacos at Mexicano

His current business partner is Eduardo Caetano and Cliter's brother Malone is working in Mexicano.

Opening hours are Sunday to Tuesday from noon to 5pm and Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 9pm.

Later this year, Cliter would like to open earlier and serve a breakfast menu - as well as provide outdoor seating for customers.

