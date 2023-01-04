A MAN has fallen off scaffolding in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 1.06pm today (January 4) to Westgate in Pickering after reports that someone had suffered a fall.

READ MORE: York set to see more stag and hens than ever in 2023

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Pickering assisted ambulance crew in lifting a man to an ambulance after he fell from scaffolding."

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.