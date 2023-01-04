A MAN has fallen off scaffolding in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 1.06pm today (January 4) to Westgate in Pickering after reports that someone had suffered a fall.
READ MORE: York set to see more stag and hens than ever in 2023
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Pickering assisted ambulance crew in lifting a man to an ambulance after he fell from scaffolding."
The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article