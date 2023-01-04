Great Crested Newts will have to be moved to allow the extension of a York business park.

A report by City of York planning staff recommends approval for two business units, creating 20 jobs, and the relocation of the protected amphibians.

Members of the planning committee are due to consider the application from the Tonsley York Trust on Thursday.

The trust seeks extend its successful MX Park development at Monks Cross Drive, which contains names such as Screwfix and Go Store self-storage.

The extension would feature a larger 790m2 unit at its northern end and a smaller 418m2 unit at the southern end, with both looking similar to in phase 1

A council report prepared for the meetings says the 0.36ha site is currently covered with vegetation, trees and ponds. But the area is predominantly commercial in character.

To the west is a Travelodge and McDonalds drive-thru, the other industrial units in MX Park are to the east, housing is planned to the north and to the south is the Monks Cross Retail Park.

Council planners say Great Crested Newts live in the Monks Cross area, and the proposed site area is suitable for a scheme where the developer can make a conservation payment to mitigate the harm to biodiversity/ newts.

Their report said there was ‘no satisfactory alternative’ to this. The proposed site was surrounded by commercial development on three sides and once homes are built to the north, “the application site would become isolated and less attractive to newts.”

“The relocation of the newts would be to a site that would provide better habitat than that on the application site,” it continued.

Furthermore, the public interest is best served by allowing the units which would “contribute to the economic prosperity of the city.”

Huntington’s Neighbourhood Plan requires net gains to biodiversity on new developments. This was unlikely if the newts remained on their small site, but there would be if “the developer would pay towards providing terrestrial and pond habitat that would provide a better newt habitat elsewhere.”

While this would mitigate impacts on newts on the application site, this did not account for the general population of Great Crested Newts within the area.

The report continued: “It is therefore recommended that newts and other amphibians are safeguarded post construction, through sensitive drainage design, this can be sought via condition. Details of a sensitive lighting scheme (to prevent disturbance to ecology) can be conditioned.”

Recommending approval, the planners concluded: “The development would provide employment buildings within an existing commercial area.

“In the planning balance biodiversity, environmental and highway impacts are acceptable and can be mitigated where necessary by planning condition.”

Consequently, it met local and national planning policies, and should be approved.