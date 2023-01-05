A YORK MP has called for the army to be called in and for Nightingale hospitals to be opened up to tackle the 'carnage akin to war zones' in hospital A&E departments.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell told The Press that she believed emergency departments were 'now beyond crisis.'

She said clinicians she had spoken to in York this week had described them as 'carnage akin to a war zone’, as they were overwhelmed by the demands of critically ill patients needing high levels of clinical intervention who should be on the wards.

She said the Royal College of Emergency Medicine had stated that there could be as many as 500 excess deaths a week nationwide, due to a failure to provide timely emergency interventions.

"The shortage of staffing is driving this crisis, in both the social care sector and the NHS due to the low value and subsequent pay that, in the midst of a cost of living crisis, exacerbated by a housing crisis here in York, means that staff simply cannot afford to work in the NHS or social care settings," said the Labour MP.

"Before Christmas, I chaired a topical session of the Health and Social Care Select Committee where we examined what was happening in the ambulance service and the evidence highlighted serious risk resulted from excessive waiting times and hospital handovers, breaching safe standards.

"Government need to get an immediate grip and, as with the pandemic, call in the Armed Forces planners, to take emergency action to release some of the pressure on the NHS."

She said Nightingale hospitals were set up during the pandemic, although largely not used, but were needed as discharge facilities now and could be supported by properly paid social care staff and the Armed Forces.

"This is a national emergency and people are dying as a result, so we need to take drastic action to avert further tragedy," she said.

"However, until staff are paid in social care with a decent wage then this crisis will not abate, so I call again for an immediate adoption of the Agenda for Change pay scales for social care in domiciliary and residential settings together with a move to a National Care Service."

She claimed the Government needed to 'put serious money on the table' to address the pay crisis in both the NHS and social care.

"The staff retention challenges will not go away until they do, not least as staff are forced to work for agencies who pay more, enabling staff to pay their rent and bills," she added.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it recognised the pressures the NHS was facing following the pandemic and was 'working tirelessly' to ensure people get the care they needed, backed by up to £14.1 billion additional funding for health and social care over the next two years.

“This winter, the government has provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds – and the NHS is creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds to help reduce A&E waits and get ambulances back on the road," they said.

“We’re supporting and growing the health and social care workforce through training and recruitment campaigns at home and abroad, and there are record numbers of staff working for the NHS, including 9,300 more nurses and almost 4,000 more doctors compared to September 2021.”