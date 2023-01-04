AN EX-RYEDALE teacher has spoken of his latest work to create interactive displays about a legendary Yorkshire vet.

Julian Morgan, 64, who lives in Duggleby, near Malton, has developed the new exhibits at the World of James Herriot attraction in Thirsk - the former home of the veterinary surgeon and author.

Through the interactive, touch screen displays a new way has been created to seek information about Herriot.

Julian wrote Yorkshire quiz books and also James Herriot quiz books. Picture: David Harrison (Image: David Harrison)

Julian has been writing software since 1985 and developed the interactive displays using LiveCode – a coding software which provides a quick and easy way to code.

He worked as a classics teacher with the Department of Education in France and Germany for ten years, before returning to the county in 2016 after his contract finished.

After returning, Julian wrote Yorkshire quiz books and also James Herriot quiz books – both of which were sold at the World of James Herriot.

Julian with Kate Pawlett (left), manager of the World of James Herriot, and Ian Ashton (right), managing director (Image: Julian Morgan)

Following this, he maintained a relationship with the managing director of the centre, Ian Ashton, and started working on interactive exhibits in the main part of the centre.

Julian described Ian as “one of the most interesting, active people I know” and said “he is taking forward the vision.”

The displays, first installed in 2019, explore the work of James Herriot, and also feature TV shows inspired by the vet - the Yorkshire Vet and All Creatures Great and Small.

For the Yorkshire Vet exhibits, Julian worked with one of the show’s stars, Peter Wright, to create a voiceover for the video.

For the Yorkshire Vet exhibits, Julian (left) worked with one of the show’s stars, Peter Wright (right), to create a voiceover for the video (Image: Julian Morgan)

He said this was recorded in the place where James Herriot lived with his wife at the centre in Thirsk – somewhere not open to the public.

The All Creatures Great and Small display has proved to be very popular - being used by 6,000 people.

Julian said he had long been a fan of James Herriot’s work so was keen to get involved with the centre.

James Herriot (Image: Newsquest)

“It is the jewel in the crown for Yorkshire cultural science,” he said.

“It is incredible to think that my work is part of it.”

The exhibits include quizzes on animals using Latin names as an ode to the original James Herriot books.

The Yorkshire Vet exhibit by Julian Morgan (Image: Julian Morgan)

Julian explained how the centre has a close bond with the show’s production company, allowing them to share material.

“(It’s) really exciting,” he said.

READ NEXT: A defensive town wall once surrounded Malton, but what happened to it?

Current displays have been developed for small children to encourage learning for all at the centre.

An example of this is jigsaw puzzles to create pictures of farm animals, which Julian said he created with younger visitors in mind.

More information about the World of James Herriot can be found on its website.

The jigsaw puzzle by Julian Morgan (Image: Julian Morgan)