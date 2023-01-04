A MAN was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police after he was reported to be driving dangerously on the A1.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 3), at 1.50pm, North Yorkshire Police received a call from a member of the public that a car was driving erratically southbound, near to Scotch Corner.

This witness states that the car had been weaving in and out of traffic and undertaking other vehicles and alleged that the driver appeared to be on the phone.

Officers located the vehicle and followed it from Dishforth to Boroughbridge.

As they approached Wetherby Services, the officers got in front of the vehicle and directed the driver to leave the carriageway and into the service station.

However, a police spokesperson said: "The suspect vehicle made off and drove at speed through the service station car park towards the hotel at the back of the site, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle on its way through.

“The driver then abandoned the car and attempted to make off through neighbouring fields.”

Within four minutes of running from the car, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when instructed and handcuffed.

The driver was further arrested on suspicion of: drug driving, being in possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than accordance with a licence, failing to stop after a road traffic accident, money laundering, theft of a motor vehicle, and for driving without insurance.

A search of his vehicle uncovered around £100,000 in cash and two large tubs of plant food.

The driver failed a roadside drug test and tested positive for cocaine.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court at 9.15am Thursday 5 January 2023.

Crime Reference: 12230001386.