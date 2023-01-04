FOUR people have been arrested after a police drug raid in an area of York earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police officers from the York Outer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at a property in the Poppleton area of York with the assistance of colleagues from the Operational Support Unit and the Dog Unit.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Four individuals have been arrested for drugs offences after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the address and an investigation is now underway.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who have reported their concerns to us."

If you have concerns about an address in your area you can report it to police by ringing 101 or by using the online reporting tool on the website.

Alternatively, you can pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.