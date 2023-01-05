A SCHEME to provide support to people struggling with the cost of living to buy food and essential items will launch in North Yorkshire this week.

The third phase of the Household Support Fund is being rolled out to more than 23,000 people who are eligible, with North Yorkshire County Council working in partnership with borough and district councils. It will provide a one-off payment in supermarket e-vouchers to help those most in need to pay for food and other essentials.

The scheme was initially set up by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help people meet the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials as the country recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in its third phase, the national criteria has been updated to help people who missed out on other Government support designed to help with the cost of living.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, councillor David Chance, said: “These are difficult times for people, so the third phase of the Household Support Fund will really make a difference to the many residents who are struggling to afford food and basic necessities.

“We are asking people to be vigilant for fraudsters claiming to be representing the council and looking to take advantage of the challenging circumstances people are facing, so please be aware we will not ask for your bank account details.

Rising inflation has led to dramatic increases in the price of food and other essential items (Image: UGC)

“I would also urge anyone who is eligible and gets a letter to make sure they do redeem their voucher by February 15. Nobody will know when you use your voucher in the supermarket that you’ve had a Household Support Fund payment, it will look like any other voucher.

“If you do not qualify for the latest round of the Household Support Fund, but are struggling to pay for food, energy, or other essentials, there is other help available. You can find details on our Household Support Fund and cost of living support pages.”

The funding is allocated to councils, which then distribute the money in a way that meets the needs of their local communities. As a result, Household Support Fund schemes may vary slightly in different parts of the country.

People who are eligible in North Yorkshire do not need to contact the county council or their borough or district authority, as they will automatically be identified. People will receive a letter between now and January 16 outlining how to redeem their voucher with a personalised code. They have until February 15 when the scheme closes, to claim their voucher.

The vouchers can be used at a variety of supermarkets, with some offering an online shopping option. The e-voucher can be used directly from a smartphone or printed off to use as a paper voucher.