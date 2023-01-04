A man has been remanded into custody after being charged with threats to destroy or damage property and endanger life.

Humberside Police say that Simon Eales, 39, of Waltham Court, Beverley, was charged last night (January 3) and will appear at court today (January 4).

READ MORE: 'This is a dream come true' - North Yorkshire talent lands tour place

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a property on Queens Road, Beverley, at around 9.45pm on Monday (January 2), to reports that petrol had been poured round a property and threats made to set it alight.

"Emergency services quickly attended and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of residents until the incident was brought to a safe conclusion shortly after midnight."

READ MORE: Incident on York bridge

DS Tracy St Paul said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

"Their understanding is very much appreciated.”