A MAN was arrested in the early hours of this morning following a drug stop as part of a police crack down.
At 5.30am today (January 4), North Yorkshire Police officers from the Selby response team were on mobile patrol on the Selby bypass.
A white Audi caught their attention, as the vehicle was travelling at speed and wasn’t displaying a registration plate to the front of the vehicle.
The officers followed the vehicle for a short time before they stopped it on Balby road in Selby.
On speaking with the driver, the officers noticed a distinct smell of what appeared to be cannabis. A search of the vehicle led to the officers discovering a safe. A block of white powder was inside the safe, which is suspected to be a class-A drug. It also contained two scales and in excess of 30 bags.
The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug. He currently remains in police custody and enquiries are continuing.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "In the early hours of the morning the roads across North Yorkshire are often quiet.
"This is a time when the police officers patrolling the county often produce their best results."
