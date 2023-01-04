Hundreds of homes are being built in the York area by a fast-growing housing company that has just launched a North Yorkshire division.

Altogether, Avant Homes has five sites in the county promising 726 new homes worth £206m.

The business already has work underway at its 80-home Ambretone Park development in Green Hammerton, the 154-home Greenwards Point development in Easingwold and the 129-home Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, Leeds.

Planning has also been granted for the housebuilder to deliver a £42m scheme of 150 homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet. Plans to build a £60m, 213-home development as part of phase one of the Skelton Gate regeneration scheme in Leeds also await planning approval.

Avant Homes employs more than 700 people nationally. This is the housebuilder’s seventh region complementing its existing operations based in Stirling, Sunderland, Wakefield, Chesterfield, Nottingham and Solihull.

Avant Homes regional chairman, Scott Varley, said: “Avant Homes North Yorkshire is an exciting expansion to our business which forms part of our ongoing nationwide strategic growth plan.

“Launching with three developments underway, one receiving planning approval and another awaiting a planning decision, means we have a great deal of momentum in North Yorkshire. This will allow us to deliver much-needed, high quality new-build homes for people in the region."