Many children will be due to start Primary school in September, and if yours is you might want to know that it's not long until applications close.

The deadline to submit your application via the government website is January 15.

If you've not yet made your decision and are worried you are running out of time, you're in luck as we've rounded up the best schools in the region.

Using Ofsted ratings, we've found the primary schools rated the best under outstanding and good status.

The results are listed for York with each of the ratings correct as of January 4.

You can see all the Ofsted ratings for local schools via the Ofsted website.

The best Primary Schools in York

Fishergate Primary School

Fishergate, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 4AP

Rating: Good

Latest report: 04 December 2017

Haxby Road Primary Academy

154 Haxby Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 8JN

Rating: Good

Latest report: 03 October 2022

Clifton Green Primary School

Kingsway North, Clifton, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 6JA

Rating: Good

Latest report: 06 July 2022

Hempland Primary School

Whitby Avenue, Stockton Lane, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 1ET

Rating: Good

Latest report: 07 December 2021

St Paul's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

St Paul's Terrace, Holgate, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 4BJ

Rating: Good

Latest report: 11 December 2017

Yearsley Grove Primary School

Yearsley Grove, Huntington, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 9BX

Rating: Good

Latest report: 27 October 2017

Poppleton Road Primary School

Category: Primary

Poppleton Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO26 4UP

Rating: Good

Latest report: 26 November 2020

St Oswald's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Heslington Lane, Fulford, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 4LX

Rating: Good

Latest report: 09 April 2019

Lord Deramore's Primary School

Heslington, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 5EE

Rating: Good

Latest report: 26 February 2018

Dringhouses Primary School

St Helen's Road, Dringhouses, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 1HW

Rating: Good

Latest report: 19 June 2019

New Earswick Primary School

Hawthorn Terrace, New Earswick, York, North Yorkshire, YO32 4BY

Rating: Good

Latest report: 15 March 2022

Carr Infant School

Ostman Road, Acomb, York, North Yorkshire, YO26 5QA

Rating: Good

Latest report: 13 July 2022

Westfield Primary Community School