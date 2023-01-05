Many children will be due to start Primary school in September, and if yours is you might want to know that it's not long until applications close.
The deadline to submit your application via the government website is January 15.
If you've not yet made your decision and are worried you are running out of time, you're in luck as we've rounded up the best schools in the region.
Using Ofsted ratings, we've found the primary schools rated the best under outstanding and good status.
The results are listed for York with each of the ratings correct as of January 4.
You can see all the Ofsted ratings for local schools via the Ofsted website.
The best Primary Schools in York
Fishergate Primary School
- Fishergate, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 4AP
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 04 December 2017
Haxby Road Primary Academy
- 154 Haxby Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 8JN
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 03 October 2022
Clifton Green Primary School
- Kingsway North, Clifton, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 6JA
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 06 July 2022
Hempland Primary School
- Whitby Avenue, Stockton Lane, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 1ET
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 07 December 2021
St Paul's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- St Paul's Terrace, Holgate, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 4BJ
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 11 December 2017
Yearsley Grove Primary School
- Yearsley Grove, Huntington, York, North Yorkshire, YO31 9BX
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 27 October 2017
Poppleton Road Primary School
- Category: Primary
- Poppleton Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO26 4UP
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 26 November 2020
St Oswald's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Heslington Lane, Fulford, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 4LX
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 09 April 2019
Lord Deramore's Primary School
- Heslington, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 5EE
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 26 February 2018
Dringhouses Primary School
- St Helen's Road, Dringhouses, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 1HW
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 19 June 2019
New Earswick Primary School
- Hawthorn Terrace, New Earswick, York, North Yorkshire, YO32 4BY
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 15 March 2022
Carr Infant School
- Ostman Road, Acomb, York, North Yorkshire, YO26 5QA
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 13 July 2022
Westfield Primary Community School
- Askham Lane, Acomb, York, North Yorkshire, YO24 3HP
- Rating: Good
- Latest report: 12 February 2018
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here