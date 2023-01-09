So, the bells have rung in the New Year.

Are you feeling hopeful and positive or anxious and unhappy? If it’s the latter, how big a part of that is down to money worries?

25 million people, half of all adults in the UK, are now in debt or worried about falling into debt. Nearly ten million people are heavily in debt. Credit card borrowing has increased at record rates and energy debts have topped £1 billion.

By the end of November, Citizens Advice nationally had already seen more people unable to afford to top up their prepayment meter than for the entirety of the previous 6 years combined.

These people are the canaries in the coal mine for this crisis.

Historical 'excess winter deaths' statistics show that in the 1950s-70s tens of thousands more people died in winter than more recently.

The change was central heating, but that is no use when it is switched off.

We are increasingly worried about suppliers fitting pre-payment meters to many vulnerable people and remotely switching smart meters to work as prepayment meters. Often this means they have to pay a third more for energy than if they’d stayed on direct debits.

UK credit card borrowing rose at its fastest rate for 17 years as people tried to cope with rapidly increasing costs of living. Many were forced to pay for food and essential bills by using credit.

The Ministry of Justice in November 2022 released its latest statistics on mortgage and landlord repossessions in England and Wales, covering July-September 2022.

The new figures showed that there were 21,012 landlord repossession claims in this period, a 106 per cent increase on the same quarter last year, which was also the first quarter after the pandemic moratorium on evictions in England had ended. This is also a 16 per cent increase since April-June 2022.

There were 5,403 actual landlord repossessions, 10 per cent more than at the same time last year, and nine pert cent more than in the previous quarter. There were 744 mortgage repossessions, a 90 per cent increase on the same time last year, and a similar level to the previous quarter.

A study from the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that half of all adults with a debt problem also live with mental ill-health. This ranged from a consistent feeling of anxiety and low mood to a diagnosed mental health condition.

Over 420,000 people in problem debt consider taking their own life in England each year, more than 100,000 people in problem debt attempt suicide in England each year

Debt can make you feel anxious, especially if you don’t have support from friends or family or from your creditors. Debt can be a considerable burden, made worse by dealing with it alone.

Worrying about debt can affect your sleep. Losing out on a good night’s sleep can not only affect your mood and energy levels, it can also affect your ability to work or have good relationships with friends and family.

Ask yourself the following questions:

do I often feel anxious when thinking about how I will manage my repayments?

am I struggling to make, or do I routinely miss the minimum payments towards utility bills, credit cards or rent?

do I ignore letters from creditors?

do I avoid calls from unknown numbers if it’s a creditor calling?

am I unable to set aside money for an unplanned financial emergency such as redundancy, car expenses or emergency repairs?

If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then you may want to consider getting help.

Our debt team have written off more than one million pounds of debt for York residents so far this financial year. They can help you.

You can get in touch with us in three ways: in person by coming to our debt advice drop in session every Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 2pm. By filling in a call back form - www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/callback-request/ - we’ll get in touch with you within 5 working days. Or by calling us on 0808 278 7895.

If you need urgent support for your mental health, but there's no immediate danger to your safety or the safety of others then call your GP and discuss your feelings.

For 24-hour support you can call the Samaritans on 116 123.

Citizens Advice York is a local charity. We offer free, confidential and impartial advice on issues including debt, welfare benefits, employment, housing and discrimination.

We can also offer practical support such as completing complex benefits application forms, helping you to appeal decisions, writing letters or negotiating with third parties such as landlords or creditors.

Fiona McCulloch is chief executive of York Citizens Advice