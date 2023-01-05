AS the NHS crisis deepens, one Press reader shares her experience of being admitted to York Hospital over the Christmas period.

The reader, who asked not to be identified, sent us this letter:

I HAVE just spent the whole of Christmas in York Hospital.

What an eye-opener that was.

I was picked up in an ambulance with two paramedics and delivered.

The corridors were lined with poorly people on trolleys - everyone was waiting to be looked at by the doctor.

The wait was hours - frustrating for the paramedics; they couldn't go back on the road because they couldn't hand over their patients.

There were chocolates and toffees that families had donated.

Then you get the patient who has been drinking and fallen - they are the ones that demand to be seen.

When you finally are accepted to stay in, you meet the nurses.

As it was Christmas, they were elves at at least one fairy. Lovely, but there was no acting silly - everyone had a job and they did it, smiling all the while

No one runs but instead they do the quickest walk.

When you are settled and your wonderful daughter has gone to bed, you get the nurses saying: "Alright love"; "Do you want a cup of tea"; "Sorry, I have to take your blood pressure"; "Thank you" and "See you in a bit".

I can't praise the treatment enough. No raised voices, just efficient young people going about their jobs with a smile.They may be screaming inside but you wouldn't know.

Then there is the lady who likes to punish the nurses. She threw a cup of tea - thank heavens it had gone cold. The nurse changed her uniform and came back - as quick as a flash, the woman threw water - another outfit change. The nurse must have been gutted, but we didn't see anger.

I wonder how they keep going - they must love their jobs.

They deserve all the cash they get - but it is not enough.

There are obviously different ranges but they all have the talent to make you feel better.

A smile goes a long way.

From the top doctors to - I was going to say the lowest - but there are no lowly people in there, including the people you don't see.

So well done York Hospital - you are all wonderful.

PS: And we also got a warm blanket from a hospital charity on Christmas Day.

