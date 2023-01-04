A WOMAN from North Yorkshire has scooped a national award for her volunteer work spanning more than 50 years.

Susan Bean, known professionally as Susan Richards, was awarded the Silver Order of the Red Triangle, a prestigious national award that is given to non-YMCA staff members who have consistently volunteered within the YMCA movement for a significant length of time and has had a significant impact on the work of a local YMCA.

Sue has been involved with YMCA Scarborough since the mid-60s. Her involvement began with her choreographing numerous YMCA Scarborough’s youth group shows and pantomimes. This involved Sue working with all ages from 10 upward. Sue's volunteer role was not only about teaching dances, but it also involved providing advice, guidance, pastoral support and lots of care.

Sue was a board member for many years. She also chaired the Theatre Committee and was a leading member of the fundraising group, The Friends of the YMCA, which raised thousands of pounds for YMCA Scarborough during the 90s, 00s and 10s.

Sue also had her business, The Susan Richards Ballet School, based in the YMCA for many years. As well as the hire fees brought in from the school, Sue would organise performances each year to raise funds for the YMCA, which brought in a great deal of money to help YMCA Scarborough keep its doors open. The ballet school had thousands of pupils attending over the years and ex pupils still talk fondling of their time spent with Miss Richards.

Susan received her award on December 30 at the YMCA Theatre (Image: UGC)

Although now retired, Sue is still an active and avid supporter of YMCA Scarborough - she is a true ambassador to the organisation.

Sue recently turned 80 and for her birthday she decided to put on a birthday celebration show in the YMCA Theatre, called Susie’s Final Fling.

A spokesperson for YMCA Scarborough said: "Many of her ex-pupils travelled from around the country and some from abroad to appear in the show, it was a fun and very emotional event, seeing the respect this lady has earned over the years.

"She didn’t want any presents or gifts off anyone but instead asked that donations be given to YMCA Scarborough, a fantastic £1,000 was raised."

The Silver Order of the Red Triangle is awarded by the National Council of YMCAs on nomination by a Local YMCA.

Susan received the award at the VIP performance of Rapunzel at the YMCA Theatre on December 30 2022, presented by councillor Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough.

YMCA Scarborough is affiliated to a national council of YMCAs, but they do not receive funding from them. The team are an autonomous entity with their own local trustees and management team who pick the right services for the local need.