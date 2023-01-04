A new café has opened in York with a focus on the planet.

Chris Wilkinson has opened Remedy in Fossgate after a hospitality career that has taken him around the world.

The 29-year-old from Harrogate has worked in hotel management in the Cook Islands and in hospitality training and development in Australia and New Zealand.

He returned to the UK in 2018, living in Bristol for three years, where he ran a small Italian venue, before he followed family back home to Yorkshire.

Chris said: “I’ve always had a real love for hospitality and to this day get a kick out of smiling faces enjoying delicious food in a relaxed venue.”

And it was this, coupled with his belief in environmentalism, gained from an Open University Degree in environmental studies, fuelled his travels that led to Remedy.

Chris chose the venue in Fossgate, which previously contained Flick and Alfred’s coffee shop, citing its location and footfall, plus its ‘real sense of community’ from ‘neighbourly businesses’ in a ‘pretty street’ he ‘will never get bored with.’

Whilst Remedy looks like other cafes offering food and drink, both dine-in and take-away, a closer look will reveal subtle differences.

The venture aims for zero waste and net zero by sourcing locally where possible, always organic, and if food arrives in packaging, this is returned to the producer for reuse.

Energy suppliers are carbon neutral and Remedy is working with suppliers to help them become carbon neutral too.

Chris continued: “We’ve some really exciting projects rolling out in the New Year from the world’s first carbon neutral coffee roaster to our own branded coffee that sails around the world, is transported in electric vehicles and roasted without creating any emissions whatsoever, resulting in a bag of coffee with around 1% the footprint of almost every other coffee on the market.”

And to avoid ‘greenwashing’ the café will be audited to prove this.

Remedy ‘quietly’ opened just before Christmas but has since expanded its offerings and gauging customer reaction, whilst it found its feet. There is just Chris and two part-timers.

They offer coffee, cold-pressed juices- from the Organic Pantry, plus hot and cold plant-based treats.

Chris said: “Our food hits a little different, we’re huge advocates of flavour and more importantly, drawing flavour out of veggies. From rich miso mushrooms to creamy risottos with sage poached pears and salt baked celeriac crisps.”

From late February, Chris plans to launch Remedy by night, featuring biodynamic wine and nibbles.

He also plans to invite Michelin-starred chefs to perform in the kitchen.

Chris believes he will find the right balance between ‘pro-planet hospitality’ and serving customers well.

He added: “So stick with us, watch us grow, quiz our approach, challenge the staff, because that will only help us better our position as York’s pro-planet venture.”