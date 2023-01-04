A TALENTED North Yorkshire golfer has won a place on the prestigious European Tour, where he will be playing against some of the world’s top golfers.

Dan Brown has rounded off the most successful year of his career in style, nailing down his place on Europe’s top golfing circuit by coming third in the DP World Tour Championship, the play-off for the European Tour.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dan, from Romanby, near Northallerton, is now regarded as one of most exciting young prospects in the professional game.

Dan Brown in action on the golf course (Image: UGC)

He said: “This is a dream come true. As a young boy, watching my golfing heroes on television, I always wanted to play at the highest level. But I never actually believed I could do it. I’m still pinching myself that I will soon be playing against household names like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and John Rahm.

“This has been an extraordinary year. Until July, I didn’t feel I was doing myself justice on the European Challenge tour, the competition immediately below the European Tour. But I made a few tweaks to both my driving and my putting and everything just clicked.

“This resulted in my third place in the DP World Tour Championship, which effectively sealed my place on the European Tour. In footballing terms, that is like being promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. It’s surreal.

“One of the key reasons for my success has been the support and sponsorship of the Northallerton-based CTS UK, the flourishing business supply chain specialists. In all honesty, CTS’s sponsorship has been a game-changer, allowing me to concentrate on my game without worrying about anything else.

“CTS’s generous support, together with that of WS Transportation, has had immense benefits on my mental health and wellbeing, enabling me to enjoy my golf without any distractions. I can now concentrate 100 per cent on every hole in every round I play, which has paid dividends.

“It is certainly not cheap travelling across Europe, South Africa and Asia, with substantial travelling and accommodation costs, and it has meant the world to me to have those costs looked after, allowing me to focus 100 per cent on my golf.

“I can’t thank CTS and their chairman, and my friend, AJ Swinbank enough. I look forward to repaying their faith and trust in me next year, when I will be helping to promote the company on the highest golfing stage."

Dan Brown says it's a dream come true (Image: UGC)

AJ Swinbank said: “I got to know Dan as we both play golf at Romanby. Apart from being an immensely likable young man, he has tremendous potential and it was an easy decision to sponsor him. He is a fine ambassador for us.”

Dan has already had a distinguished amateur career, representing his country at every level and winning the English Amateur Championship at Ganton in 2016.

CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, Bunzl Retail Supplies, Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Wm Stobart Limited, WS Transport and Heck.