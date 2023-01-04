YORK has been ranked as the second most dog-friendly city in the UK, according to new research.

The research, put together by British pet brand, Lords and Labradors, compared different dog-friendly factors in 48 UK towns and cities in order to determine where is best.

The study looked at factors including the number of dog-friendly restaurants and cafes, the amount of green spaces and parks in each city and the number of vets per city that treat dogs.

Claiming the second spot on the list of top dog-friendly towns and cities, was the historical city of York. Scoring 87 per cent, the city boasts 45 dog-friendly cafes and restaurants 326 dog-friendly vets - as well as 124 pet shops, making it one of the top places for dogs and their owners.

With 3,000 parks and green spaces in the city, as well as 513 dog-friendly restaurants and cafes and plenty of dog-friendly shops, London scored a 99 per cent dog-friendly rating with 331 points - placing the capital city in first place.

The Northern Irish city of Derry ranked the lowest on the list, scoring just 12 per cent. According to the findings, Derry has just four dog-friendly cafés and restaurants.