A BESTSELLING pre-school children's book will take to the York stage later this month.

Tales from Acorn Wood, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling books for children aged one and above, is coming to York Theatre Royal on Thursday, January 26, at 4pm, and Friday, January 27 at 11am and 2pm.

The show is packed with songs, puppets, and technology which incorporates the lift-the-flap elements of the book on stage.

Audiences can also join in Pig and Hen’s game of hide and seek, and discover the surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.

Julia said: "I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage.

"Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters - Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit - brought to life.

"Live performance and songs are both very close to my heart and I am sure this production will delight children and families.”

Derrick Gask, Company Director at NLP Ltd, says: "As a theatre production company, we’re all incredibly excited to be working with such a prestigious creative team, to bring these much-loved children’s books to life."

Axel added: "I am very pleased that the NLP team is using state of the art staging and technology to create a brilliant experience for children, and I am looking forward to seeing it all, especially how they create the lift-the flap effects on stage!”

To buy tickets, visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk, or call the box office at 01904 623568.