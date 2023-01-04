STAFF and residents at a care home in North Yorkshire saw in the New Year in style with a special party.

The Thistle Hill Care Centre’s New Year’s Eve party was in full swing with festive foods, open bar, dancing and games - as residents enjoyed cocktails and a selection of sweet and savoury treats.

Residents and staff during the party at Thistle Hill (Image: UGC)

General manager at the home, Mandy Scott said: “Our residents love a party and New Year’s Eve has to be the best reason to stay up late and see in the New Year. We’re all really excited to see what 2023 has to offer us all.”

Meanwhile, Sonia, a resident at the Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “It was lots of fun to join in the party and count down to the start of 2023 – I love the excitement of New Year.

The party at Thistle Hill involved dancing and games (Image: UGC)

"This year has been a really mixed bag - and I’m hoping for slightly less drama in 2023 if I’m honest."