THE body of a missing man was found in a woodland on York's outskirts, an inquest was told.

Andrew Damon Brook, 52, of Shelf, Halifax, went missing last July and his body was found on July 26 in dense woodland near the Askham Bar Park & Ride site.

His car was found in the car park, with a copy of a funeral plan inside. CCTV footage showed him walking alone into the woods, and his body was found hanging in the woodland.

The inquest was told that Mr Brook, a single man, had been suffering from depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

A police officer said she was satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances and he appeared to have taken his own life.

A post mortem examination showed that Mr Brook died through hanging.

Coroner Jon Heath said he was satisfied there was no third party involvement or suspicious circumstances, and concluded that Mr Brook's death was suicide.

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.