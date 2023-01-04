'TAKE a piece of us home with you' - that's the message from an independent York shop that is selling off everything as it closes for good.

Hop O'Clock, the beer shop at 21 Colliergate, next to Barnitts, opened in July 2019.

Besides selling 130 different British and European beers, it also offered York’s only canning machine where you could buy a unique can of beer on the premises.

More recently it added a pavement seating area where customers could enjoy drinking its beers outside.

However, the shop will close this month – and looks set to be replaced by jewellery shop with a tattoo and piercing parlour.

Hop O'Clock is run by Jimmy Hoggar and his wife Julia Virpis, who broke the news to customers on Instagram.

They said they were having to close the business following "crisis after crisis" in these "turbulent times" - and they said everything inside the shop, from beer crates, wall art, chairs and shelves was for sale before the closed for good this month.

Jimmy Hoggar of Hop O'Clock in Colliergate which is closing

The post reads: "Hop O'Clock will close January 2023. It's probably not a surprise that, alongside with many brilliant breweries, independent beer shops and venues, it's also our time to make the decision to not continue our business.

"We are so sad for losing our amazing community, our regulars, all of which we feel like we can now call friends, but we are relieved to take a break from running a business in such turbulent times. There has been a crisis after crisis since we opened and it's obviously taken its toll on all independent businesses.

"We want to thank everyone who has supported us over these years, you have literally made sure us and Max have food on the table - it's that simple.

"We'd like to think this is not the end of Hop O'Clock as a concept, we will try to keep the community together with beer events such as bottle shares and tastings or just simply going to pub quizzes or anything social really. The best way to know about these events to keep your eyes on our social media and/or joining our mailing list.

"That being said, come see us while you still can - we will close the Colliergate shop in January when we have nothing more to sell. We mean it - from beer crate tables to framed beer art, chairs, shelves, glasses and other merch). You can literally take a piece of Hop O'Clock home with you."

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to change the use of the building to become a jewellers and a tattoo and piercing parlour.

Under the plans (ref: 22/02624/FUL) the front of the shop will be a jeweller's with a tattoo and piercing suite at the back.

Disabled access will be secured via a wheelchair accessible ramp at the front of the store where there is a small step.

The applicant is Roger Issac of That Place Ltd and the agent is Liam Kilvington of Main Street, Askham Bryan, York.

For more public notices, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press